GREENSBORO, N.C. — A mother in Greensboro is begging for help finding her 14-year-old daughter who went missing early Wednesday morning. Sherwana Morris, 14, was reported missing at 8:24 a.m. on Oct. 16, and a Silver Alert was issued.

Sherwana's mother, Wanda Carter, said she last saw her daughter when she checked on her before bed just after midnight on Wednesday. The next morning, the family woke up to find Sherwana missing from their apartment complex on 928 East Cone Boulevard.

"I said, 'Sherwana stop playing, you are being silly, are you hiding?' And she wasn't hiding. I called 911 right away," said Carter.

Sherwana Morris lives with autism and takes medications for diabetes and other medical conditions. She is also allergic to bee venom and sulfa drugs, according to her mother.

"She needs her medicines," said Sherwana's mother. "I'm very concerned she is out there without her medicines, very concerned."

The 14-year-old girl is a student at Middle College at Bennett in Greensboro. Her mother believes she was wearing navy blue Rustler Jeans and a black Columbia jacket. She is a black female with green eyes, black hair in long braids, and has orthodontic braces. She is 5’7” and weighs 236 pounds.

Carter said her daughter has gone missing before, but only for 1-2 hours at a time. As of this article's publication, Sherwana has been missing for about 2.5 days.

After her daughter went missing, Sherwana's mother said she discovered a letter that appeared to be written by the girl. The letter told the family to not stress, to not coming looking for her, and that Sherwana was not coming back, according to her mother.

But Sherwana's mother says this behavior is not typical for her daughter, and she believes she may have been abducted or taken because of the time length.

"Somebody took my baby," said Carter. "She has never been gone this long. She has been taken. She has been taken. Someone has taken her."

The family has been searching for Sherwana. They have also been passing out flyers at locations including a Walmart in Greensboro on Friday.

"I have been stopping in the middle of the street, stopping people, put my hazard lights on, doing whatever I need to do to find my child," said Carter.

A spokesperson with the Greensboro Police Department told WFMY News 2 that officers have searched the area for any sign of Sherwana. The spokesperson also said GPD does not have any reason to believe she was kidnapped or abducted, but they are open to all possibilities and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information or who has seen Miss Sherwana Morris is requested to contact the Greensboro Police Department, 336-373-2287 or 911.