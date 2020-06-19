x
Greensboro granted $12.5 million of coronavirus aid

Greensboro is getting $12.5 million in COVID-19 aid from the U.S. Department of Transportation to support the Guilford County Transportation and Mobility Services.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration (FTA) Friday announced a $12.5 million grant to the City of Greensboro, North Carolina. The money will go to help the Guilford County Transportation and Mobility Services (TAMS) in Greensboro as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. President Trump signed the CARES Act back on March 27.

TAMS will use the money to transit services in the City of Greensboro and Guilford County up and running during the coronavirus health crisis, officials said.

“We know many of our nation’s public transportation systems are facing extraordinary challenges and these funds will go a long way to assisting our transit industry partners in battling COVID-19,” said FTA Acting Administrator K. Jane Williams.

