Grasshoppers' beloved bat dog Miss Lou Lou Gehrig dies at age 9

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Editor's note: The attached video is of Little Jackie Robinson, Miss Lou Lou Gehrig's sister.

The Greensboro Grasshoppers are mourning the loss of the team's Bat Dog, Miss Lou Lou Gehrig. The team announced she died Monday night at the age of 9 after a brief illness.

The black lab has been apart of the team since 2012 and was beloved by fans as she retrieved bats and balls.

When not at the ballpark, she loved the play fetch, visit the beach and spend time with her family.

She is survived by her half-sister, Little Jackie Robinson.