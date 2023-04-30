Greensboro Grasshoppers' bat dog, Willie Mae Mays takes home first place

Although she wasn't officially supposed to be a contender, she just couldn't help joining in on all the fun.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — What can't bat dog Willie Mae Mays do?

The official bat girl for the Greensboro Grasshoppers took home first place in a fans race during Saturday's game.

While the Neese's Sausage Race had already begun, Mays took off and dusted the competition.

