The Hoppers are back! 5 things to know before you head to the ballpark

Bring a mask and keep your distance in the concession line.

GREENSBORO, N.C. —



Are you ready for some baseball?! After last season was canceled due to the pandemic, we're excited to see the Greensboro Grasshoppers get back in action on opening day set for Tuesday, May 4. This season will look different than previous years, all because of COVID-19. Here are five things you need to know about the Hoppers' safety measures.

1. You must wear a mask

All attendees ages two and older must wear a face covering over their nose and mouth at all times at the ballpark. The only exception is if you're eating or drinking. You may be wondering about the governor's latest executive order which dropped the mask mandate for outdoors, but outdoor venues and stadiums can still choose to implement this safety measure.

2. Water fountains are closed

You won't see any working water fountains right now at the stadium, and that's to minimize the risk of spreading COVID-19. So, you might want to plan on bringing some extra cash to grab a bottle of water from the concessions. In addition, the stadium is cleaned before and during each event, with enhanced sanitizing protocols in place. Additional hand sanitizing stations and signage about best COVID-19 safety practices have been placed throughout First National Bank Field.

3. Please practice social distancing

The Grasshoppers ask that fans please be courteous and stay socially distanced from other patrons. If you're in the line for the concession stand or bathroom, remember to leave six feet of distance between you and the other person.

4. Only sit where you have tickets

The Grasshoppers have limited the number of tickets in each section to ensure social distancing and decrease overall capacity limits. This means some rows and seats will remain vacant to maintain proper distancing. The organization says it is very important that patrons only sit in the seats for which you have tickets. In addition, there will be mandatory "player safety buffer zones" throughout the ballpark which will restrict the front row sections.

5. Staff members will get temperature checks