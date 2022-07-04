Snap! Crackle! Pop! | Greensboro Grasshoppers hosting firework show at First National Bank Field

Get ready to have a blast because this thrilling fireworks display is sure to light up downtown Greensboro!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — There's nothing like celebrating Independence Day surrounded by the people you love as you sit back and watch fireworks light up the sky!

The City of Greensboro isn't hosting a firework show, but families can still get their fix at the First National Bank Field. The Greensboro Grasshoppers are lighting up the skies right after the game.

Tickets to the baseball game sold out Monday night, but you can still pull out your lawn chair and catch a seat somewhere near the stadium.

