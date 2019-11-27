GREENSBORO, N.C. — Marika Mckie had all of her Christmas presents stolen from her last year on Christmas Eve, in a Greensboro Walmart parking lot.

Mckie said hundreds of dollars in gifts were taken from her car, in the blink of an eye.

A Greensboro Police report indicates UGG boots, baby clothes, DVD's, and various books were snatched.

Mckie said it was a traumatizing experience, especially for her 9-year-old who was supposed to be receiving all of those gifts. But she said on this Thanksgiving, she's just happy that justice has been served, and that only material things were taken from her.

Greensboro Police posted holiday shopping safety & security tips on the department's Facebook page.

Put your purchased items in the trunk.

Make sure your car is locked.

Bring a blanket to cover your purchases - don't give thieves a reason to break into your vehicle.

Greensboro Police Department We are going to be seeing some more cold mornings this week. Make su... re to keep your car, and everything in it, safe this winter season. Please do not leave your car unattended while cranked.

