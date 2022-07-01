Greensboro leaders answer your questions about how students can use city buses to get to school

The Greensboro Transit Agency and Mayor Nancy Vaughan join WFMY News 2 live at 8 a.m. to answer questions about the process of using city buses to get to school.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Leaders with the city of Greensboro and Greensboro Transit Agency will join the WFMY News 2 Good Morning Show live at 8 a.m. to answer questions about how high school students can use the city bus system to get to school.

The partnership between the city transportation system and Guilford County Schools was announced Friday, after a bus driver shortage and surging COVID-19 cases left the district with limited drivers to take kids to school last week.

The district said high school students will not have access to school buses for the next two weeks but will have access to free service through public transportation provided in both High Point and Greensboro.

This change impacts eight schools between the cities of Greensboro and High Point, including Andrews, High Point Central, Kearns Academy, Dudley, Grimsley, Page, Smith, and the Academy at Smith.

“This is nothing any of us have experienced and it is causing us to do something unusual,” Guilford County Schools Superintendent Dr. Sharon Contreras said, “This is allowing us to keep schools open. I am grateful for all of the parents for their patience, I know it is frustrating…we did everything in our power to keep schools open this morning with our delays.”

The district delayed start times for middle and high school students. High school students started an hour and a half late. Middle school students started an hour late.

It's a problem that may not go away anytime soon either, based on what Dr. Contreras said earlier this week.

"It is also possible we will not have enough bus drivers to provide transportation for all students to and from school. If you can bring your child to school, please do so," Dr. Contreras said Tuesday.