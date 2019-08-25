GREENSBORO, N.C. — The annual Greensboro Gun & Knife Show opened to the public on Saturday, and police officers are on site day and night for security.

The Gun & Knife Show is happening at the Greensboro Coliseum Event Center August 25-26.

Rodney Sorrell, the show's promoter, told WFMY News 2 that Greensboro Police officers have been on site for security at all hours since vendors set up on Friday.

"Everything has been smooth," Sorrell said about the set-up process on Friday.

Back in January 2017, the Greensboro Gun & Knife Show was at the center of a investigation after 50-60 firearms were stolen from vendors during the night.

Extra security measures were added at the subsequent show later that year.

Then in 2018, Greensboro City Council and Mayor Nancy Vaughn were in favor of canceling the gun show in an attempt to curb gun violence. However, a Greensboro City Attorney later wrote a memo indicating that the city did not have the authority to cancel the Gun & Knife Show.

This year there are more than 400 vendors and thousands of visitors are expected, Sorrell said. Tickets cost $11 each.

Greensboro Police Department's Public Information Officer confirmed that officers are on site for security.

"Greensboro Police will be present both overnight for security and during the day to make sure that vendors and visitors to the show are feel safe and the show is secure," said Ronald Glenn.

