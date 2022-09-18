In two months, we will know whether or not Greensboro will be hosting the World University Games

Sunday’s visit to the coliseum was part of its final site visit to North Carolina in conjunction with the United States bid for the 2027 World University Games

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Representatives from the International University Sports Federation better known as the FISU visited the Greensboro Coliseum Complex Sunday.

The visit to the coliseum was part of its final site to visit North Carolina in conjunction with the United States bid for the 2027 World University Games which features central North Carolina as the host city partner.

The games include 17 to 25-year-old students from all over the world competing in sporting events.

Sunday's site visit participants are from the FISU staff based in Lausanne, Switzerland.

FISU President, Leonz Eder, explained what sets Greensboro apart from Korea.

“University sports belong to the universities and to go back on campus not to use just hundreds of hotels makes it very special,“ Eder said.

Plans are already in place for the venues, and housing opportunities for athelets on university campuses if Greensboro wins the bid.

"We are considered one of the greatest collegiate hotbeds of sport in the country the central region of North Carolina. I don’t think anybody would really argue with that,“ said Chairman and CEO of North Carolina's bid committee, Hill Carrow.

He continues, "we can provide a really special atmosphere for the World University Games and these athletes from all over the world.“

The 2027 World University Games bid is between the U.S. and Korea.

Results from the bid are set to be released on Nov. 12.

This region was a World University Games candidate in 1993 but lost to Buffalo.

