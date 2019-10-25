GREENSBORO, N.C. — The triad has earned some unwanted national recognition. According to CBS, Greensboro and High point are two of the deadliest cities in America.

The list was made out of 65 major U.S. cities (ones with more than 100,000 residents.

They used data from the FBI's crime statistics from 2018 to come up with the list.

Greensboro ranked at number 39 with a murder rate of 12.6 per 100,000. High point ranked at number 25 with a murder rate of 16.09 per 100,000.

You can read the full list here.

Cold Case: Human Remains May Be Woman Missing Since 2004, Former Roommate Facing Charges NC Sheriff Says

Susan Smith: 25 years since the South Carolina mom murdered her sons

Woman Attacked on the Greenway, Shoved into a Bush by Suspected Thief





