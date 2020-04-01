GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Publix stores in Greensboro and High Point have launched their fundraising event to raise money for the Special Olympics Torch Icon Campaign!

The proceeds will help Special Olympics of NC with year-round sports training and athletic competition for the athletes.

Publix has partnered with the special o organization for 40 years.

45 stores across the state are participating in the cause.

In the past, Publix has raised more than $51.3 million through the Torch Icon Campaign for Special Olympics in seven states, including NC. People can visit participating Publix stores now until January 12th to make donations.

