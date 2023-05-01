Greensboro home care agencies battle nursing shortage impact

News 2 spoke with two Greensboro agencies on how they're navigating the nurse shortage issue.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Nursing shortages continue to be an issue for home care agencies in the Triad.

The problem stems from the pandemic and it's impacting the care providers are able to give to patients.

News 2 spoke with two Greensboro agencies on how they're navigating the issue.

Karen Harris-Heggs, a care experience manager for Thrive Skilled Pediatric Care in Greensboro said they take pride in serving their patients.

"Our nurses are phenomenal they go above and beyond," said Heggs.

The agency goes into homes to work with medically fragile children from newborns to 18-year-olds.

"We come together as a team," said Heggs.

They work with children like 2-year-old Lennox Brisbon. His parents say he was born with a heart defect and has had eight heart surgeries.

"We learned very quickly with Lennox presentation it was complex and to be able to navigate the process and have that resource available we opted for that," said Crystal Brisbon.

While Thrive Skilled Pediatric Care has put forth its best effort, the job has been challenging due to a lack of nurses.

"The pandemic has really done a number," said Heggs.

The nurses on staff have had to work with multiple clients just to make sure families are taken care of.

"There are some clients who don't get as much coverage as others and we stretch our nurses as thin as we can to get the job done," said Heggs.

Brightstar Care of Greensboro is also experiencing a nursing shortage.

"It has been very difficult," said Owner Jill Starcevich.

Starcevich says their nurses work primarily with elderly patients.

"We fortunately, have a strong core group of caregivers that we have to rely on a little too much so there's always the risk of burning out those caregivers as well," said Starcevich.

Both home care agencies are actively hiring nurses.