GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating a deadly shooting that left a person dead Monday night.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting near the Exxon gas station at 801 E. Market Street just before 8 p.m.

When they arrived they could not find a victim, but a short time later that victim showed up at a Greensboro hospital.

Police say the victim had driven themselves there.

Around 3 a.m. the case was re-classified as a homicide after the victim died from their injuries at the hospital.

The victim's name will not be released until next of kin is notified.

Right now detectives do not have a suspect description and say the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.