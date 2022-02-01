Greensboro: Homicide investigation begins after a man was shot and killed

x
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police start a homicide investigation after a man was shot in January, according to city officials. 

On January 25 officers were called out to a shooting on the 3200 block of Yanceyville Street.

Upon arrival, police found a shooting victim who they identified as 46-year-old Michael Hemphill.

Hemphill had serious injuries and was transported to the hospital, he died Tuesday from those injuries.

Police now investigate the incident as a homicide. 

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information call crime stoppers at  (336) 373-1000. 

