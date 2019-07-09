GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greenboro police are investigating a homicide after officers discovered a body early Saturday morning.

Police responded to Yanceyville Street between Guest Street and Salisbury Place just after 5:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Police discovered the victim once on scene and say it appears the person had been shot.

No other information has been released at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

This is a developing story, stick with WFMY for updates throughout the day.