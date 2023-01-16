5 Triad leaders honored in Dr. King's legacy at annual memorial breakfast

Five Triad activists were chosen to further Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s vision during the annual MLK memorial breakfast.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The spirit of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is alive across the country Monday.

In Greensboro, they held an annual memorial breakfast, but this year was different.

Five people received awards for their work in advancing civil rights.

WFMY News 2's Itinease McMiller sat down with two of the winners.

The recipients were chosen for being local civil rights pioneers furthering Dr. King’s vision. The public nominated them, and the Greensboro human rights commission narrowed it down to five recipients.

Skip Alston, the co-founder of the International Civil Right Center and Museum has accomplished a great deal of work in keeping Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s mission alive.

The museum is an eye-opener for a lot of people.

"I look at him and say to him symbolically Dr. King your dream is still alive and we’re still working on it," Alston stated.



The Guilford County Commission chair says he knew he wanted to become a civil rights activist at just 10 years old.

"I started looking at how I might emulate and work for the causes that Martin Luther King Jr. died for. Somebody had to carry it through. I wanted to be one of those individuals," Alston continued.

Over the years, he's helped get Asheboro Street renamed to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and organize the annual parade.

He was recognized at this year's Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. memorial breakfast where he received the everyday champion of civil rights award.

"I'm honored that I received it, but I'm humbled. I was just carrying out what I thought needed to be done because the man who died for that cause, isn't here anymore. So he had to live inside of me just like many others," Alston explained.

Joyce Gorham Worsley, Dr. T Anthony Spearman, T. Dianne Bellamy Small, and James Shields also received the award.

"I was very surprised, especially living in Greensboro where there are so many heroes," Shields said.

Shields' father was a part of the security detail for Dr. King. It motivated Shield to teach about service, social justice, and equality at the Bonner Center.

"Asking questions as Dr. King would. 'Why are people poor?' 'Why are people hungry?' Then you ask yourself, 'what can I do?', and they're doing all this great work giving back to the community trying to help solve the problems," Shields stated.