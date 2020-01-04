GREENSBORO, N.C. — Doctors stress the elderly are the most susceptible and vulnerable in regards to the coronavirus pandemic.

They are also the most in need of our help.

The Greensboro Housing Authority (GHA) is pleading for donations of supplies like food and toilet paper for them.

The GHA helps over 12,000 people, and 1,500 of those are elderly residents who are running out of essentials because they're too scared to leave their home, or even worse - can't.

"Often times they're using public transportation they're not able to get a lot of food at one time," Maggie Larkins, Special Projects Manager for the Greensboro Housing Authority said.

Plus, many people are panic buying due to the pandemic. Empty shelves are leaving the elderly empty-handed.

"Of course also the fears from the coronavirus keep them from really feeling comfortable going out," Larkins explained.

The GHA sent out a survey to ask their residents what they're in need of,

and they got this long list of answers.

"They need dry goods such as rice, pasta, oatmeal, beans, things like that," she said.

They also need toiletries, which are scarce at stores nowadays.

"They specifically need paper towels tissues and toilet paper."

How can you help?

Make your donation by coordinating with Tiffany Dunlap of the Greensboro Housing Authority.

Phone 336-303-3009

tdunlap@gha-nc.org

"In a time like this where there's a lot of uncertainty it's really unusual circumstances we want ot check in with some of our most vulnerable people at GHA," Larkins said.

They are checking on their residents once a week because isolation can be hard.

"We want to show them that someone cares, that somebody is checking in on them."












