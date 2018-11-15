GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The Interactive Resource Center in Greensboro flew its white flag on Wednesday, meaning anyone seeking shelter from the dangerously cold weather, can stay there tonight.

The IRC opens its shelter to men, women, and families in need whenever the temperature drops below 25 degrees.

The IRC says they typically see about 100 people per night during the winter season.

They're also looking for donations. They say the biggest needs right now are blankets, coats, socks, and hats.

The IRC is located at 407 E. Washington Street.

Related Stories:

List: School Closings, Delays for Thursday Due to Winter Weather

Winter Storm Warnings, Watches out for NC Mountains and Foothills

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users

© 2018 WFMY