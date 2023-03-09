'Greensboro is the best', fans hopeful ACC basketball returns to Tournament Town

College basketball fans look forward to the ACC tournament eventually making a return to Greensboro.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — There is plenty of rivalry when it comes to the ACC.

Regardless, Clemson, NC State and even UNC fans all swallowed their pride to attend tonight's championship game.

One thing everyone had in common, there's something about the ACC and Greensboro.

"Everybody comes to play, it's a good game no matter what," said Zachary Thompson.

Thousands of diehard fans poured into the Greensboro Coliseum for what could be the city's last championship game for a while.

Fans we spoke with say Greensboro always holds true to its name, "Tournament Town."

"It's nice to have it back in Greensboro. Some people don't like it here but we love it," said Thompson.

"Hoping they bring it back to Greensboro sooner than later. It's a great location," said Reade Allen.

A group of UVA fans who drove hours from Virginia said, "If I was Jim Phillips and I was commissioner of the ACC, it would be in Greensboro every year. Period. Period. Greensboro is the best. No Charlotte, no Raleigh, no DC."

Fan's aren't the only ones who hope to see the ACC Tournament's return to Greensboro.

Businesses like Stamey's Barbeque cash in when fans show up to pig out on the North Carolina staple.

"We get some people that have never experienced the southern BBQ and the Stamey's experience. A lot of people enjoy it and we like that too," said Stamey's Manager, Desmond Gatson.

For decades ACC basketball has remained an intricate part of their business.

Not only does the iconic restaurant offer the local staples like Cheerwine, Barebeque and sweet tea, they're also able to profit from event parking.

"It's been good and like I said, we love it. We try to get people to come. Sad part is we don't know the next time we get one but we're going to take advantage of it while we can," said Gatson.

As the sun sets on another ACC tournament, fans wait and watch for it's return to Tournament Town.