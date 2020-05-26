Greensboro Jaycees award $10,000 in micro-grants to small businesses

The young professional organization partnered with the Piedmont Business Capitol. Twenty businesses will get $500.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro young professional organization is giving back to the community in the form of micro-grants that total $10,000.

The Greensboro Jaycees have already awarded money to 10 local small businesses and plan to give more to 10 others.

The Jaycees teamed up with Piedmont Business Capital to create the "COVID-19 Emergency Relief Greensboro Jaycee Project."

The plan was to initially award $500 to 10 small businesses mainly in the service industry like hair salons and barbershops in Greensboro.

"They kind of got hit the hardest you know from the standpoint of it's hard to getting access to business loans because of the fact that they deal in such heavy cash," Brandon Hunter, Chairman of the board said.

After getting 50 applications, the Greensboro Jaycees felt it was necessary to award another 10 businesses.

"It was very surprising, but it really just highlighted impact. You know like what can we do as young professionals and future young leaders of the Triad area to be able to lend a helping hand," Hunter said.

The Greensboro Jaycees said they don't want to stop there, adding they would love your help to be able to award even more businesses.

However, they encourage you to give back to your community in any way you can.

"So you want to create a cycle of helping or giving and that creates a sustainable ecosystem where everybody can flourish. And at the end of the day if you were thinking about a sustainable local economy, I think that's the foundation of it," Hunter said.

If you would like to help you can email Brandon Hunter at brandon.hunter@nm.com or donate to the organization directly here.

