Tanger Center is hiring! About 100 positions available for various event jobs

A job fair to recruit part-time event staff for the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts will be held on Nov. 23.

The fair will take place at the Terrace at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Approximately 100 part-time positions are available for a variety of roles including:

Ticket Sellers & Call Center Staff

Bartenders and Catering Servers

Guest Services Representatives

In House Security Staff

Parking Lot Staff

Ticket Takers

Ushers

Production Staff

Maintenance Staff

In addition to the Tanger Center, support organizations like Spectra Food Services, Show Pros Entertainment Services, and local stagehands, riggers, loaders, and technicians positions will also have representatives on hand to provide information on available positions and interview applicants.

Interested candidates should bring photo identification and resume and be prepared to complete the application and background check authorization.