GREENSBORO, N.C. — In 2019 alone, Greensboro has seen that development, everywhere.

From continued work on the Tanger Performing Arts Center, set to open in 2020, to new jobs heading our way.

Existing companies like the Fresh Market decided to stay in Greensboro, after debating a different location. Now, the company has plans to move headquarters to the Wells Fargo Tower downtown.

Other companies moved into our city for the first time - such as Centric Brands. The lifestyle brands collective will add more than 200 positions to the workforce.

More people means more options for food and fun all across town. For example, Southend Brewing opened just this fall - joined by other spots such as Sage Mule, Oden Brewing, and a new Bearded Goat location at Revolution Mill.

In talking growth, you can't leave out the numerous grocery stores opening their doors: Lidl, Sprouts, Trader Joes, and Publix all made headlines in Guilford County.

Finally, it's hard to miss all the construction surrounding the Greensboro Grasshoppers stadium - from new places to live, new spots for visitors to stay and of course a growing skyline which is only expected to keep on growing in the upcoming year.

As the sunsets on 2019 - and the decade - Greensboro's got a bright future ahead.

