Greensboro landlords offer 'symbolic reparations' to Black tenants

Martha and Bob Tilyard divided their stimulus check among their six Black tenants. They also wrote a heartfelt letter explaining why.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro couple has decided to provide symbolic reparations for their Black tenants.

For Martha and Bob Tilyard and many across the country, the death of George Floyd was the tipping point.

"We were horrified another incidence of really what I think we are all coming to understand is systemic racism," Martha Tilyard said.

The Greensboro couple said they had to do something.

After getting the idea from someone else, they penned a heartfelt letter and divided their stimulus check among their six Black tenants.

"We felt like it wasn’t enough just to talk with our friends about it or to hurt (by) ourselves, that we needed to speak out and we needed to act," Martha Tilyard said.

The letter started out reading, "Bob and I have always known and believed Black lives matter. "

It went on to say that they are committed to change and fighting for equality and welcomed conversations about how to help make that happen.

"This was something we could do, to take that (stimulus) check and divide it among them and also to use it as a symbolic reparation or gesture to say we understand a bit of what you’ve gone through not just now but in your whole lives," Martha Tilyard said.

Monika Gauthier said she was taken aback when she received the letter and check.

"When I first read the letter I was very emotional. It took me 24 hours to respond," Gauthier said. "That to me is the true definition of symbolic love thy neighbor. That's what that really means."

The couple said at first they were worried about how it would come off.

"We didn’t want to be insulting," Martha Tilyard said.

"We just feel like we need to contribute something to the movement," Bob Tilyard said.

"We have two people, different generations, different races, different backgrounds, different everything . . . and at that moment it was nothing but other than love and support," Gauthier said.

Martha Tilyard said everyone can do something in their own community to create change.

"I realize because I got the idea from someone else and it germinated for me and this can hopefully trigger a lot of good ideas for other people to do things that are meaningful to them that will make a difference," Marth Tilyard said.

