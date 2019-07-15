GREENSBORO, N.C. — Starting Monday, July 15, several parts of Greensboro will have lane closures each day between 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Monday, July 15 through Friday, August 2 W. Gate City Boulevard, eastbound, will be closed between S. Spring St. and Fulton St.

Monday, July 15 through Friday, August 9 W. Friendly Ave, westbound, will be closed between E. Lake Dr. and Mimosa Dr.

Monday, July 15 through Friday, August 9 Spring Garden St, westbound, will be closed between Fulton St. and Jackson St.

Signs will be in place and drivers should use other routes to avoid the areas. The closures are part of the North Buffalo Rehabilitation Project.

