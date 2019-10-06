GREENSBORO, N.C. — Kids in Greensboro will be able to enjoy a free summer playground program this summer.

ENERGY at the Park will be in Greensboro neighborhood parks from June 24 through August 8.

Rising first graders through 15-year-olds can play games, sports, make crafts and get a free lunch through the program. Parents or guardians can register their kids at any of the participating playgrounds.

The program will be in eight neighborhoods Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at these parks:

Arlington Park, 1201 Bellevue St.

Douglas Park, 705 Douglas Park St.

Eastside Park, 429 Gillespie St.

Hampton Park, 3111 Four Seasons Blvd.

Hannaford Park, 1701 Hannaford St.

Heath Park, 3750 Holts Chapel Rd.

Rosewood Park, 1400 Mayfield Ave.

Woodmere Park, 2100 Autumn Dr.

RELATED: OUCH! The Playground Equipment Is Hot & Can Burn Kids' Skin

RELATED: Building A New All-Inclusive Playground In Greensboro

RELATED: Hope For Gracie: 4-Year-Old Winston-Salem Girl Battling Brain Cancer Gets Backyard Surprise

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users