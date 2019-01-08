GREENSBORO, N.C. — The City of Greensboro and the Greensboro Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) are developing a new brand and marketing strategy for Greensboro.

This would include a slogan to represent the identity of the city and its communities. Currently, Gate City, Tournament Town and Jeansboro are some of the taglines used for Greensboro.

Working with specialized agencies, the CVB is gathering insights on key assets of the city from folks who work, live or do business in the area.

They are also requesting input for visitors and new residents. Folks can fill-in an anonymous online survey with their suggestions. Questions in the survey include "How likely are you to recommend Greensboro as a place to live, visit or do business?"

The survey will close on August 2, 2019.