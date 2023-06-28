Greensboro group marches to commemorate Stonewall Riots

The Stonewall Riots helped launch the modern gay rights movement.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro group honored the people who came before them Wednesday night.

It served as a reminder of the efforts put forth in the gay rights movement.

The march to remember honored the Stonewall riots, which occurred 54 years ago that garnered national attention.

The riots on June 28th, 1969 sparked the modern Gay Rights Movement and were led by members of the gay community in response to a police raid at the Stonewall Inn which became the focal point.

In Greensboro, supporters walked down Elm Street to mark the occasion.

"We need to show support and love and that we're all in this together. Life is short. We were born to accept each other. God is in all of us, and that's what I believe, " March participant, Mary Lois Brugler shared.

The group says everyone needs to know the history of how gay people fought for equality.

Greensboro Pride is October 1st along South Elm Street and they're still looking for volunteers for that event.

