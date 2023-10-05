Greensboro library welcomes four famous chefs

Want the chance to meet four famous women chefs? The Greensboro Public library will host a free event with the chefs

It's once in a lifetime chance you'll get to meet four famous women chefs for free!

The Greensboro Public Library is hosting Four Chefs: Gathering ‘Round the Table at 7 p.m., Thursday, Oct 19 at Piedmont Hall, Greensboro Coliseum located on 2409 W Gate City Blvd.

The Carolina Table: North Carolina Writers on Food, is a collection of essays by various authors focusing on the roots of food, culture, sustainability, resilience, family, and our dining traditions. Two of the four speakers are featured writers in the book. As a panel, the four famous chefs will share their experiences and culinary adventures in conversation with Maria Hicks-Few, Chief Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Officer for the City of Greensboro.

Carla Hall

Since her debut on Top Chef, Carla Hall has entertained audiences with her quick wit, culinary knowledge, and charisma. This vibrant chef strives to communicate that food is love and is proud to share soul food recipes inspired by her Nashville roots. Carla is an author, television host, member of the James Beard Foundation's Women's Leadership Advisory Committee, and champion of many child-hunger-focused charities.

Sandra Gutierrez

Sandra Gutierrez is a journalist, food writer and historian, professional cooking instructor, and author of four cookbooks. She is considered one of the top national experts on Latin American foodways and on the Southern regional cuisine of the United States. She has been awarded the Les Dames D’Escoffier M. F. K Fisher Grand Prize Award for Excellence in Food Writing and her work has been recognized as part of the permanent FOOD exhibit at the Smithsonian National Museum of American History.

Nancy McDermott

Nancie McDermott has written 14 cookbooks, focusing on the food of the American South, and on the cuisine of Thailand, where she spent three years as a Peace Corps volunteer. Nominated for a James Beard award in journalism, she has written on food and travel for Bon Appetit, Food & Wine, Fine Cooking, Cooks Illustrated, and the Los Angeles Times. Her national television credits include playing the role of Cake Historian on the Food Network program, Good Eats, and leading a Thai market tour in Los Angeles for Discovery Channel’s “Epicurious”.

Fran McCullough

Fran McCullough is the author of the bestselling The Low-Carb Cookbook and Living Low-Carb. She won a James Beard Award for Great Food Without Fuss and, since 1999, has been the editor of the annual Best American Recipes anthology series. She also edited and published a distinguished list of cookbook authors, including Diana Kennedy, Paula Wolfert, and Deborah Madison.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and community partners will have displays and demonstrations. Registration is not required, but Eventbrite sign-up information can be found HERE.