Greensboro lifts mask mandate for city buildings

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The city of Greensboro will no longer require masks to be worn in city buildings.
City leaders said they will lift the policy beginning on Monday, Feb. 21. However, they said Federal guidelines may still require the use of masks in some situations, such as public transit. They also said city leaders could implement additional practices in the future if trends move in the wrong direction.
The Guilford County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously Thursday night to end the mask mandate effective immediately.
The move comes after North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper urged school districts and local governments to lift mask mandates earlier in the day. Cooper is encouraging school districts to end their mask mandates and hopes districts will work towards voluntary masking by March 7.