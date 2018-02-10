GREENSBORO (WFMY) - The city of Greensboro held a tree lighting ceremony in recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness Month Monday night at Government Plaza.

"Purple Tree Lighting: Breaking the Silence" was held in loving memory of domestic violence victims and advocates. The Greensboro Commission on Status of Women and the Guilford County Family Justice Center also helped organize the event.

Domestic violence survivor Lalani Reaves gave the testimonial. Greensboro City Council member Marikay Abuzuaiter led a call to action.

Family Justice Center Director Catherine Johnson and Greensboro Commission on the Status of Women Chair Deborah Goddard also spoke at the service. Raven "The Songbird Raven" Hooker sang "Breaking the Silence."

