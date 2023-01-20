Greensboro local highlights minority-owned eateries

Luis H. Graray is the creator of a popular Instagram page, that has amassed over 6,500 followers with the goal of sharing foodie discoveries from across Greensboro.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — To those who follow “Go Eat, Greensboro”, Luis is a very familiar voice.



"I'll never forget there was a moment when I was literally going to Aldi's on Battleground because that's where I shop and someone said, 'are you…?' and as soon as that comes out of their mouth, I know that they know who I am."



The idea started back in June of 2020 at their home, with what Luis called 'a pandemic project'. Looking at the contents of their fridge, the wheels in their brain began to turn.

Luis recounts it as a moment of spontaneity.

“It started like a rolling effect of "I'm really hungry, I want to make a sandwich, I have leftover Bojangles chicken stripes… let me make it fancy, let me photograph it! Should I start a food blog?! And thus, began the journey of “Go Eat Greensboro!”



However, it’s not just about finding the best eats, for Luis, it’s also about uplifting minority-owned, businesses from marginalized communities.



“I'm a first-generation Mexican-American and I'm also queer,” they stated. “and those identities I travel and I'm in the world with and that's the way I view the world too," they said.

"I was really intentional with supporting marginalized businesses. They might not have the same financial opportunities or access to start-up funds to start businesses," They expressed.



Now, over 2 years later, Luis has made it their mission to highlight the diverse foodie voices in the Piedmont-Triad using the social power of Instagram!



While, Luis never expected their page to take off the way it has, it has now reached far beyond the county lines – attracting and informing those who are thinking of calling Greensboro home. Luis has even received messages from people who are excited to move to the Gate City thanks to watching their Reels.

They want to make sure that these people can share in their vision for the foodies like them.

“I always like to tell those people that, if I can show people a different side to Greensboro and I can show them all that Greensboro is," they said.