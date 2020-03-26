GREENSBORO, N.C. — The City of Greensboro is continuing to work with local partner agencies to provide shelter-in-place solutions for the homeless.

Shelter-in-place means a person remains in a safe location until he/she is considered safe to leave or evacuate. This strategy helps to prevent and slow the transmission of COVID-19.

According to a release from the city, the Greensboro Sportsplex will serve as a shelter-in-place for the Greensboro homeless population starting on Friday, March 27.

Based on CDC spacing recommendations, beds will be spaced at least six feet apart to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

“The City has been communicating this service with Cone Health and the Interactive Resource Center for weeks,” said Assistant City Manager Chris Wilson. “This shelter-in-place solution offers our most vulnerable population the support and care they need, especially during this pandemic.”

Each person entering the facility, including staff, will undergo a screening process to check for symptoms of COVID-19. A dedicated space, off-site, will be provided for individuals who need to be quarantined.

The city says additional shelter-in-place facilities are being offered at the Salvation Army of Greensboro, YWCA of Greensboro, Greensboro Urban Ministry, Family Service of the Piedmont and Youth Focus.

