GREENSBORO, North Carolina — A Greensboro man turned himself in to police for killing his elderly mother.

Greensboro Police say Edward Paul Foulks, 60, surrendered to detectives on Tuesday. He was charged with first degree murder.

Edward Foulks is accused of killing his mother, 81-year-old Mary Moore Foulks.

Police say Ms. Foulks was found unresponsive in her home on Summit Avenue on January 29. She was declared dead at the scene.

According to an autopsy, Ms. Foulks is believed to have died from injuries she received in her home.

Edward Foulks is in jail under no bond.