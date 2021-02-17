Greensboro man charged in deadly hit-and-run

Greensboro police said Eugene Alexander Day, 41, is charged in connection with the hit-and-run that killed a man earlier this month.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro man is facing charges in a deadly hit-and-run.

Greensboro police said Eugene Alexander Day, 41, is charged in connection with the hit-and-run that killed a man earlier this month.

Day is charged with felony hit-and-run with serious injury or death, obtaining property by false pretense, and insurance fraud.

Police said on Feb. 1, Jonathan Emmanuel Smith, 26, was walking on Summit Avenue when he was hit by a truck that didn't stop. Smith was taken to a nearby hospital where he died.