GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police say a man was arrested for touching children inappropriately.

43-year-old Eltayeb Elbashir had his first court appearance Friday. He's charged with two felony counts of indecent liberties with victims under the age of 16.

Elbashir was given a $50,000 bond. A judge ordered him to not contact the victims or their families.

Elbashir's next court date is September 12.

OTHER RELATED STORIES:

Caretaker for Alamance County Teen Charged with Sexual Abuse: Sheriff

Former Thomasville Teacher Arrested In Oklahoma On Child Sex Charges From The 1990's, 2000's

Man Assaulted 11-Year-Old Girl After Breaking Into Graham House: Sheriff

Police: Greensboro man charged with groping 11- year-old during sleepover says he has 'a problem'

Operation Summer Special | 14 arrested in prostitution sting including a Medical examiner, UNC professor, girls softball coach