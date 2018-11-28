GREENSBORO (WFMY) - The driver involved in the death of a UNC Greensboro student is now being charged with second-degree murder, according to Greensboro Police.
18-Year-old Ahmed Sinada of Greensboro was arrested and charged with Felony Hit and Run and Misdemeanor Death by Vehicle stemming from a crash near campus on Nov. 13.
That night, Greensboro Police found a 2016 Mercedes upside down in a parking lot around Oakland Avenue and Chapman Court around 11:30. Inside, police found passenger Cameron May dead. The driver, Sinada, left the area before police found and arrested him.
May, 22, was a UNCG student.
