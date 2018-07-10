GREENSBORO, NC (WFMY) - A 28-year-old man was shot and killed in Greensboro as police are investigating a homicide.

Christopher Steven Young was found shot on the 4200 block of Bernau Avenue Saturday night around 7:40 according to Greensboro police. Young was taken to the hospital where he died.

There is no suspect information at this time and an investigation is ongoing.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users

© 2018 WFMY