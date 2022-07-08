Man dies following crash with Greensboro police car

Police said Billy Lee Jarrett, 85, didn't stop at a stop sign. A Greensboro police officer hit his driver-side door.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police said a man involved in a crash with a police car has died from his injuries.

Billy Lee Jarrett, 85, died Wednesday at Baptist Hospital.

On June 1, police responded to a crash at W. Market Street and Marshall Street.

Police said Jarrett didn't stop at a stop sign and drove into the officer's lane of travel. The officer was unable to stop and crashed into Jarrett's driver-side door, according to a release.

Jarrett's car left the roadway and crashed into a house.

He spent more than a month in the hospital but died from his injuries.