x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Man dies following crash with Greensboro police car

Police said Billy Lee Jarrett, 85, didn't stop at a stop sign. A Greensboro police officer hit his driver-side door.
Credit: Matt Gush - stock.adobe.com

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police said a man involved in a crash with a police car has died from his injuries. 

Billy Lee Jarrett, 85, died Wednesday at Baptist Hospital. 

On June 1, police responded to a crash at W. Market Street and Marshall Street. 

Police said Jarrett didn't stop at a stop sign and drove into the officer's lane of travel. The officer was unable to stop and crashed into Jarrett's driver-side door, according to a release. 

Jarrett's car left the roadway and crashed into a house. 

He spent more than a month in the hospital but died from his injuries. 

OTHER TRENDING STORIES: 

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Greensboro woman dies after 2 dogs attack her