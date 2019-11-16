GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man died in a car crash on Friday in Greensboro. According to the Greensboro Police Department, the crash happened at US 29 and E. Cone Blvd.

Police say, Achilles Machen, 22, of Greensboro, was driving a Honda north on US 29 and ran off the roadway to the right.

Machen overcorrected and hit the center median guard rail. The car then rolled, ejected Machen and landed on its roof, authorities say.

Machen was taken to Cone Hospital where he died as a result of his injuries.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

