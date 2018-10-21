GREENSBORO (WFMY) - A 34-year-old Greensboro man died in a single-vehicle crash on I-40 late Saturday night.

Jarrett Dallas Jackson was driving a 2001 Ford Expedition and ran off the road according to Greensboro police. Jackson came back on the road when he overcorrected before going off the road again and rolling the car over.

The crash happened around 11:52 p.m. on I-40 west between Gate City Boulevard and U.S. 220.

Jackson was pronounced dead at the scene. The Crash Reconstruction Unit is continuing the investigation.

