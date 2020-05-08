Greensboro man faces multiple charges after deadly high-speed crash

The late night crash on Wythe Street ended with one man's arrest and a woman's death.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Editor's note: The above video is from a separate incident.

A man is facing charges after a high-speed crash in Greensboro.

It happened Wednesday around 1:43 a.m. Police said Devon Carter, 27, was speeding on South English street with Dijiona Brown, 33.

According to police, the vehicle lost control around East Gate City Boulevard, went off the roadway, and crashed into a home on Wythe Street.

Brown died in the crash. Carter was charged with driving while intoxicated, felony death by motor vehicle, no operator's license, and failure to maintain lane control.