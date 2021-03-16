Greensboro man facing charges after passenger in his SUV dies following crash: police

Michael Porter Jr., 27, was charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle, careless and reckless driving, and additional traffic charges, police said.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man was been charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle and other charges after a passenger riding in his SUV died as a result of a crash where police said speed may have been a factor.

According to the Greensboro Police Department, the incident happened Monday at 4:09 p.m.

Police said Michael Porter Jr., 27, of Greensboro, was driving a black 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe southbound on Dewitt Street towards Gorrell Street.

That's when he crossed left of center and struck two parked cars that were unoccupied, causing the Tahoe to overturn, police said.

A passenger of the Tahoe, Tevin Hamlor, 27, also of Greensboro, was partially ejected and died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.

Porter has been charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle, careless and reckless driving, and additional traffic charges. Speed is being considered a factor in this crash. Additional charges will be pending, police said.