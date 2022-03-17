Body identified after train hits car in Davidson County

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A Greensboro man was killed after a train hit his car in Davidson County.
It happened on Jan. 15 around 9:00 p.m. at the Rowan County/Davidson County line. Investigators said the conductor saw the car on the tracks and tried to honk the horn to get the driver to move. They also tried to slow the train but it hit the car and pushed it into the Yadkin River.
The North Carolina State Highway Patrol said they identified the body as William Franklin Head, of Greensboro.
They have not released any more information at this time.