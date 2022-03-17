x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Body identified after train hits car in Davidson County

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol said they identified the body as William Franklin Head, of Greensboro.
Credit: gridpd - stock.adobe.com
Train tracks

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A Greensboro man was killed after a train hit his car in Davidson County.

It happened on Jan. 15 around 9:00 p.m. at the Rowan County/Davidson County line. Investigators said the conductor saw the car on the tracks and tried to honk the horn to get the driver to move. They also tried to slow the train but it hit the car and pushed it into the Yadkin River. 

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol said they identified the body as William Franklin Head, of Greensboro.

They have not released any more information at this time.

RELATED: Emergency crews pause search for car after being hit by train in Davidson County

OTHER TRENDING STORIES 

Man fires rifle at grandmother, Alamance County deputies say

Police look for car connected to deadly attack of man in Greensboro

'The worst is behind us:' Gov. Cooper shares next phase of COVID-19

In Other News

Get your unclaimed cash! State treasurer explains how to find out if you have any | Part 2