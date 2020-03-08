x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Greensboro's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Greensboro, North Carolina | WFMYNEWS2.com

local

Greensboro man killed in hit-and-run crash

A work van hit David Robinson, 53, and left the scene, Greensboro police said.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man died after being hit by a van while crossing the street in Greensboro on Sunday night, according to Greensboro police. 

Officers responded to the accident on West Gate City Boulevard and West Meadowview Road. 

Police said David Robinson, 53, was walking across the road, but not in a marked crosswalk. A white-in-color work van hit Robinson and the driver left the scene. Robinson died from his injuries, police said. 

The Crash Reconstruction Unit is investigating. 

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. 

Related Articles