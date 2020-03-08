Greensboro man killed in hit-and-run crash

A work van hit David Robinson, 53, and left the scene, Greensboro police said.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man died after being hit by a van while crossing the street in Greensboro on Sunday night, according to Greensboro police.

Officers responded to the accident on West Gate City Boulevard and West Meadowview Road.

Police said David Robinson, 53, was walking across the road, but not in a marked crosswalk. A white-in-color work van hit Robinson and the driver left the scene. Robinson died from his injuries, police said.

The Crash Reconstruction Unit is investigating.