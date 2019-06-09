GREENSBORO, N.C. — Here at WFMY News 2 we did several stories about Roy Stover, 61, of Greensboro who has been missing since April 2018. Stover had been living with his sister, Vanessa Stimpson and her husband Robert Stimpson since 1992.

According to the Stimpsons, Roy was last seen getting in a cab leaving the hotel their family had to relocate to after last April's tornado destroyed their home.

Stover suffers from dementia, and according to his sister Vanessa, he wasn't a fan of change. The destruction the tornado brought to the city may have been the stressor that triggered Roy to go missing.

Thankfully, Roy has been located in Los Angeles, California. The WFMY News 2 team was contacted by a social worker out of Los Angeles who is trying to help Roy get back home to his family.

If you know how/where to contact either Robert or Vanessa Stimpson please have them reach out to us at 336-379-9316, or have them call the number that is included in the video of Roy above (323-821-0167).

RELATED: 'I've Never Seen Anything Like It Before' | The April 15 Tornado, One Year Later

RELATED: First the Greensboro Tornado Hit Their House, Now A Family Member Has Disappeared