Greensboro man, mother charged after hitting Salvation Army Bell Ringer with car, fleeing the scene, police say

Katrina Calles was struck by a vehicle Tuesday night, following her shift as a Salvation Army Bell Ringer. She was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police said a mother and son were arrested and charged, after hitting a woman Tuesday night near the intersection of West Gate City Boulevard and Warren Street.

Officers got to the scene around 8:45 p.m. in response to a hit-and-run crash. They said Katrina Calles, 57, was located in critical condition in the roadway. The incident wasn't far from where she lived, just down the street. Calles was transported to a hospital in critical condition.

On Wednesday, around 7 p.m., Jasper Wingate Jr., 41, was arrested and charged in connection to the hit-and-run. Jasper was charged with felony hit-and-run. A second person, his mother, was charged as well. Hazel Marie Wingate, 71, was charged with passenger flee property damage accident or failing to report the crime.

According to the Salvation Army, Calles is a bell ringer in Greensboro, and this was her first year on the job. In a statement, representatives for the organization wrote: