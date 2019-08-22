GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro man was sentenced to ten years in prison in a child porn case on Wednesday, August 21, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

Jordan Clark Wagner, 36, pleaded guilty to one count of receipt of child pornography in April of this year.

RELATED: Operation Summer Special | 14 arrested in prostitution sting including a Medical examiner, UNC professor, girls softball coach

In 2018, Greensboro Police and Homeland Security searched his home where they found multiple devices containing child porn. Investigators sent Wagner's phone to a digital lab, where they uncovered 294 photos and 167 videos -- mostly of boys between 13 and 15 years old.

Investigators said Wagner would engage in sexual chats with the boys to get photos and videos.

On top of his 10 year sentence, a judge ordered 15 years of supervised release. Wagner was also ordered to pay a total of $29,000 in restitution to eight victims.

RELATED: Greensboro Man Charged With Indecent Liberties With Children: Police

RELATED: Former Thomasville Teacher Arrested In Oklahoma On Child Sex Charges From The 1990's, 2000's

RELATED: Just 5 Steps: Kids Accessing X-Rated Content On Snapchat

RELATED: 'The things he did are unspeakable' | Parents voice frustration over VA teacher accused of possessing child porn

RELATED: NC Man Accused Of Keeping Kids In House Full Of Raw Meat Facing New Child Porn Charges