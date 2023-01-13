Greensboro man sentenced to 15 years for a string of robberies

A 36-year-old man pleaded guilty to seven robberies of Greensboro businesses that occurred from Oct. 18, 2020 to Nov. 13, 2020.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro man has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for multiple robberies.

James Dennard Squire, 36, pleaded guilty to seven robberies of Greensboro businesses that occurred from Oct. 18, 2020 to Nov. 13, 2020.

Evidence showed Squire robbed the Circle K on Groometown Road, Walgreens on E. Cornwallis Drive, the CVS on E. Cornwallis Drive, Crossroads Exxon on W. Market Street, Handy Kwik Shop on E. Cone Boulevard, Walgreens on E. Market Street, and Great Stops on W. Market Street.

According to investigators, Squire pulled out a gun at six of the seven robberies. The amount of money taken during the robberies ranged from $3,177 to $138.

Squire is also ordered to pay $10,674.44 in restitution.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.