GREENSBORO, North Carolina — One man was killed in a shooting in Greensboro Thursday morning.

Police responded to the 300 block of Winston Street around 9:46 a.m. and found Daron Huitt had been shot. Neighbors told WFMY News 2 they heard gunshots around 9:30.

Huitt, 31, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The case is being investigated as a homicide. Police Huitt's death marks the city's seventh homicide of 2019.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz.

